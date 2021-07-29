We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Westlake Chemical (WLK) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Westlake Chemical Company (WLK - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results before market open on Aug 3. The company’s earnings are likely to have benefited from higher demand for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (“PVC”) resin.
Westlake Chemical beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the last four quarters. The company has a trailing-four quarter earnings surprise of 319.6%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 19.9% in the last reported quarter.
Shares of Westlake Chemical are up 44.8% in the past year compared with 44.8% surge of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.
Zacks Model
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Westlake Chemical this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Westlake Chemical is +1.50%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at $3.80. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Westlake Chemical currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
What do the Estimates Say?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Westlake Chemical’s second-quarter revenues is currently pinned at $2,467 million, which indicates a 44.4% year-over-year increase.
Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Westlake Chemical’s Olefins division revenues is pegged at $559 million, suggesting 54.8% rise year over year.
The consensus estimate for Vinyls unit’s revenues is at $1,659 million, indicating an increase of 23% year over year.
Factors to Watch For
Westlake Chemical is likely to have benefited from higher demand for polyethylene in the second quarter owing to its focus in specialty applications that include food packaging and healthcare.
The company is also likely to have gained from higher demand for PVC resin and construction-related downstream vinyl products with the easing of pandemic-induced restrictions. Rising housing starts in the United States are also likely to have contributed to the company’s downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-eps-surprise | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
