Conduent (CNDT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Conduent (CNDT - Free Report) closed at $6.70, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.84% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 16.55% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CNDT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. On that day, CNDT is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion, up 0.5% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $4.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.23% and -1.21%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CNDT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CNDT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, CNDT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.05, which means CNDT is trading at a discount to the group.
The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.