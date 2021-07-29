We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GMS (GMS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
GMS (GMS - Free Report) closed at $47.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.1% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.34% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
GMS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 38.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $961.8 million, up 19.84% from the year-ago period.
GMS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $3.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.46% and +19.27%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GMS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.06% higher. GMS currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note GMS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.34, so we one might conclude that GMS is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.