REV Group (REVG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
REV Group (REVG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.84, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.33% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.02% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
REVG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect REVG to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 230%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $650.35 million, up 11.71% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +720% and +11.43%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for REVG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. REVG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, REVG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.55, which means REVG is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.