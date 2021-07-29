Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 29, 2021

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s (AMD - Free Report) shares soared 7.6% after reporting second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.63, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54.
  • Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL - Free Report) shares surged 3.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $27.26, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.89.
  • Shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR - Free Report) jumped 5.8% after posting second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69.
  • Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) climbed 5% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.

