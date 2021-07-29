PTC Inc. ( PTC Quick Quote PTC - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 83 cents per share, up 34% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.7%. Revenues came in at $436 million, up 24% year over year (up 19% at constant currency or cc) driven by strength across Core and Growth product groups as well as contribution from Arena. Fiscal third-quarter revenues also include impact from up-front license revenue recognition under ASC 606. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. In the past year, the company’s shares have returned 69.7% compared with industry’s growth of 37.6%. Top Line in Detail
PTC Beats on Earnings and Revenues in Q3, Raises Outlook
PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 83 cents per share, up 34% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.7%.
Revenues came in at $436 million, up 24% year over year (up 19% at constant currency or cc) driven by strength across Core and Growth product groups as well as contribution from Arena. Fiscal third-quarter revenues also include impact from up-front license revenue recognition under ASC 606. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%.
In the past year, the company’s shares have returned 69.7% compared with industry’s growth of 37.6%.
Top Line in Detail
Recurring revenues of $387.2 million increased 24.6% year over year. Perpetual license of $7.3 million increased 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Revenues by License, Support and Services
License revenues (37.5% of total revenues) were $163.6 million, up 38.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Support and cloud services revenues (53%) of $230.8 million increased 15.9% year over year.
Professional services revenues (9.5%) of $41.2 million, up 20.1% year over year.
Revenues by Product Group
Revenues from Core Product Group — which includes computer-aided design (CAD) & Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) offerings — came in at $298 million, up 19% year over year (up 15% cc).
Revenues from Growth Product Group (which includes IoT, AR & Onshape) totaled $77 million, up 55% year over year (up 51% at cc).
Revenues from Focused Solutions Group (FSG) amounted to $61 million, up 16% year over year (up 12% at cc).
ARR Performance
Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $1.425 billion, up 18% year over year (up 15% at cc). The uptick was driven by strong performance of Core and Growth divisions along with contribution from Arena Solutions.
ARR from Core Product Group (CAD & PLM) came in at $986 million, up 14% year over year (up 11% at cc). Growth was driven by strength in PLM and CAD solutions.
ARR from Growth Product Group (IoT, AR & Onshape) came in at $256 million, up 60% year over year (up 57% at cc). The upside can be attributed to strength in Onshape and Arena Solutions.
ARR from FSG came in at $183 million, up 4% year over year (up 1% at cc).
Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 81.2%.
Total operating expenses increased 27.7% year over year to $267 million mainly due to research and development, sales and marketing along with general and administrative costs.
Operating income on a non-GAAP basis increased 28.4% year over year to $132.9 million.
Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis expanded 200 bps on a year-over-year basis to 31%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2021 cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $366 million compared with $326 million as of Mar 31, 2021.
Total debt, net of deferred issuance costs, was $1.5 billion as of Jun 30, 2021, up from $1.5 billion, as of Mar 31, 2021. The company repaid $30 million under its revolver facility in the quarter under review.
Cash provided by operating activities came in at $88 million compared with the prior-quarter’s figure of $122 million.
Free cash flow was $85 million compared with $116 million reported in the previous quarter.
Guidance
PTC anticipates continues to expect overall macroeconomic backdrop to start improving by the second half of fiscal 2021.
Driven by strong fiscal third-quarter results and changing currency impact, management revised its outlook for fiscal 2021.
Fiscal 2021 revenues are now projected between $1.733 billion and $1.763 billion compared with earlier guidance of $1.71-$1.74 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.73 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 18.4%.
Non-GAAP earnings are now expected between $3.35 and $3.60 compared with $3.18 and $3.39 per share, which indicates rise of 31-40% year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.33, suggesting year-over-year growth of 29.6%.
ARR is now expected to be $1.453-$1.478 billion compared with $1.445-$1.47 billion, which indicates rise of 14-16% year over year. ARR guidance is inclusive of 2% headwind stemming from reduced backlog at the end of fiscal 2020 owing to coronavirus-related pressure on bookings.
On organic basis, ARR growth rate is expected in the band of 10-12% (at cc). Buyout of Arena Solutions is anticipated to contribute 400 bps to ARR growth.
Cash from operations is projected to be $365 million, indicating an increase of 55% on a year-over-year basis. Free cash flow is forecast to be $340 million, which suggests 60% year-over-year growth in fiscal 2021.
Non-GAAP operating margin is now expected to be 32-33% compared with the previous range of 31-32%.
Currently, PTC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
