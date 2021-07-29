Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Valero (VLO) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Refinery Throughput

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, turning around from a loss of $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents.

Total revenues jumped from $10,397 million in the prior-year period to $27,748 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22,657 million.

The strong quarterly results were supported by increased refinery throughput and higher renewable diesel sales volumes.

Segmental Performance

Adjusted operating income at the Refining segment was reported at $361 million, turning around from a loss of $383 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher refinery throughput volumes aided the segment.

In the Ethanol segment, it reported adjusted operating profit of $99 million, turning around from a loss of $20 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher ethanol production volumes favored the segment.

Operating income at the Renewable Diesel segment increased to $248 million from $129 million in the year-ago period owing to higher renewable diesel sales volumes.

Cost of Sales

Total cost of sales surged to $27,039 million from the year-ago figure of $8,424 million.

Throughput Volumes

For the quarter, refining throughput volumes were 2,835 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd), up from the prior-year quarter’s 2,321 Mbpd.

In terms of feedstock composition, sweet crude, medium/light sour crude and heavy sour crude accounted for 50.1%, 11.6% and 13.7%, respectively, of its total volume. The remaining volumes came from residuals, other feedstock, and blendstocks and others.

The Gulf Coast contributed approximately 61.1% to total throughput volume. Mid-Continent, North Atlantic and West Coast regions accounted for 16.7%, 12.6% and 9.6%, respectively, of the total throughput volume.

Throughput Margins

Refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $7.64 from the year-ago level of $5.10. Refining operating expense per barrel of throughput was $4.13 compared with $4.39 in the year-ago quarter. Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased to $2.11 a barrel from $2.53 in the prior-year quarter. As such, adjusted refining operating income was recorded at $1.40 per barrel of throughput against the year-ago loss of $1.82.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Second-quarter capital investment totaled $548 million. Of the total amount, $252 million was allotted for sustaining the business. Through the June quarter, the leading independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products returned $401 million to stockholders as dividend payments.

At quarter-end, Valero had cash and cash equivalents of $3,572 million. As of Jun 30, 2021, it had a total debt and finance lease obligations of $14,680 million, signifying a debt to capitalization of 45.4%.

Guidance

The company is planning to invest capital of $2 billion in this year. Of the total amount, the company is likely to allocate 60% toward sustaining the business. The remaining proportion is expected to get allocated for growth projects.

