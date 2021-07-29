Back to top

Has Titan Machinery (TITN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Titan Machinery is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN's full-year earnings has moved 23.55% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TITN has returned about 43.63% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -0.62%. This means that Titan Machinery is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, TITN belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.42% so far this year, meaning that TITN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TITN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


