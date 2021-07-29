We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PG&E Corporation (PCG) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y
PG&E Corporation (PCG - Free Report) reported adjusted operating earnings per share of 27 cents in second-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents by 6.9%. The bottom line also declined 73.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 18 cents per share against a loss of $3.73 in the prior-year quarter.
Revenue Update
PG&E Corp’s total revenues of $5,215 million rose 15% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,533 million. Revenues also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,953 million by 5.3%. This year-over-year upside was primarily driven by an increase in Electric and Natural Gas sales.
Operational Highlights
Operating expenses in the reported quarter totaled $4,581 million, which increased 7.8% from $4,251 million in second-quarter 2020. The decline was due to higher costs of electricity, natural gas, and operation and maintenance.
The company reported an operating income of $634 million compared to the operating income of $282 million during the previous year’s second quarter.
Interest expenses in second-quarter 2021 summed $398 million compared with $199 million in the year-ago period.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote
Guidance
PG&E Corp. has adjusted the 2021 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $0.01-$0.15 per share.
On a non-GAAP basis, the guidance for 2021 core earnings has been reaffirmed at $0.95-$1.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings, pegged at $1.01 per share, lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
PG&E Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Utility Releases
American Electric Power (AEP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 3.5%.
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 5.6%.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 18.1%.