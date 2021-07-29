Back to top

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

PG&E Corporation (PCG - Free Report) reported adjusted operating earnings per share of 27 cents in second-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents by 6.9%. The bottom line also declined 73.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 18 cents per share against a loss of $3.73 in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Update

PG&E Corp’s total revenues of $5,215 million rose 15% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,533 million. Revenues also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,953 million by 5.3%. This year-over-year upside was primarily driven by an increase in Electric and Natural Gas sales.

Operational Highlights

Operating expenses in the reported quarter totaled $4,581 million, which increased 7.8% from $4,251 million in second-quarter 2020. The decline was due to higher costs of electricity, natural gas, and operation and maintenance.

The company reported an operating income of $634 million compared to the operating income of $282 million during the previous year’s second quarter.

Interest expenses in second-quarter 2021 summed $398 million compared with $199 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

PG&E Corp. has adjusted the 2021 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $0.01-$0.15 per share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the guidance for 2021 core earnings has been reaffirmed at $0.95-$1.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings, pegged at $1.01 per share, lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PG&E Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

