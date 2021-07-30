We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed at $22.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.42% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 15.93% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
PLTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion, which would represent changes of -26.32% and +35.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PLTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PLTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 161.14 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.45.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.