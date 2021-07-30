We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alto Ingredients (ALTO - Free Report) closed at $5.40, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the ethanol producer had lost 12.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ALTO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2021. On that day, ALTO is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $238.98 million, up 12.69% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $942.52 million, which would represent changes of +450% and +5.07%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ALTO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ALTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ALTO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.23, so we one might conclude that ALTO is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ALTO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.