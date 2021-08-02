We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Atento S.A. (ATTO - Free Report) is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 93.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP - Free Report) engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB - Free Report) offers bank and wealth management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Cameco Corporation (CCJ - Free Report) produces and sells uranium. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS - Free Report) is a life sciences company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.
