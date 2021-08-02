SM Energy (SM) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Crude Oil Prices

SM Energy Company ( SM Quick Quote SM - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of a penny versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents per share. The bottom line also improved from a loss of 15 cents per share in the year-ago period.
Quarterly revenues of $563.8 million increased from $169.6 million in the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401 million.
The strong quarterly results can be attributed to an increase in realized commodity prices, and oil and gas production volumes.
Operational Performance Production
SM Energy’s second-quarter production totaled 136.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) (53.8% oil), up 11% from the year-ago level of 122.9 MBoe/d. Increased production was favored by Austin Chalk performances.
Oil production increased 24% year over year to 73.4 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d). The company produced 290.9 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the quarter, up 2% year over year. Natural gas liquids contributed 14.6 MBbls/d to total production volume, down 10% from the second-quarter 2020 level.
Realized Prices
Before the effects of derivative settlements, the average realized price per Boe was $45.28 compared with $15.18 in the year-ago quarter. Average realized price of natural gas surged 149% year over year to $3.34 per thousand cubic feet. Also, average realized prices of oil increased 194% to $65.34 per barrel and that of natural gas liquids grew 172% from the prior-year quarter to $28.41.
Cost & Expenses
On the cost front, unit lease operating expenses increased 40% year over year to $4.62 per Boe. Transportation expenses, however, fell to $3.01 per Boe from $3.12 in the year-ago quarter. Also, general and administrative expenses decreased 19% to $1.98 per Boe from the prior-year level of $2.43.
Total hydrocarbon production expenses for the quarter were recorded at $125.5 million compared with the year-ago level of $80.4 million. Total exploration expenses were $8.7 million, lower than the year-ago figure of $9.8 million.
Total operating expenses for the second quarter increased to $744.5 million from the year-ago period’s $482.3 million.
Capex
Capital expenditure for the June quarter was recorded at $222.6 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $170.9 million. It generated free cash outflow of $0.3 million in the quarter versus the year-ago free cash flow figure of $27.9 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had $2,254.6 million in net debt but no cash and cash equivalents. It had total liquidity of $1.05 billion.
Guidance
SM Energy's 2021 capital expenditure guidance is reiterated at $650-$675 million. Total production guidance has been narrowed to the range of 130.1-135.6 MBoe/d, signaling a rise from the 2020 level of 126.9 MBoe/d. Of the total output, 52-53% will likely be oil.
For 2021, the company reiterated lease operating expense within $4.50-$5 per Boe, indicating a significant rise from the 2020 level of $3.97. Transportation costs will likely be in the range of $2.80-$3 per Boe, suggesting a decline from the 2020 figure of $3.06 per Boe. Exploration expense for 2021 is expected to be $50 million, of which around $18 million was used in the first half of the year.
For third quarter, production is expected within 141-143 Mboe/d, of which 53-54% will likely be oil. Capital expenditure for the September quarter is projected in the range of $170-$190 million.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Other top-ranked stocks from the energy space include
Range Resources Corporation ( RRC Quick Quote RRC - Free Report) , Southwestern Energy Company ( SWN Quick Quote SWN - Free Report) and Braskem S.A. ( BAK Quick Quote BAK - Free Report) , each having a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Range Resources’ earnings for 2021 is pegged at $1.53 per share, indicting a massive improvement from the year-ago loss of 9 cents.
Southwestern’s profits for 2021 are expected to jump 202.6% year over year.
Braskem’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to surge 326.7% year over year.
Image: Bigstock
