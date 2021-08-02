Factors Shaping the Fate of PDC Energy's (PDCE) Q2 Earnings

PDC Energy, Inc. ( PDCE Quick Quote PDCE - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results after the closing bell on Aug 4. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.19 per share on revenues of $475.55 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent oil and natural gas producer’s results in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at PDC Energy’s previous-quarter performance first. Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History
In the last-reported quarter, the Denver-CO based upstream player beat the consensus mark owing to better-than-anticipated commodity price realizations. PDC Energy had reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. However, total revenues of $286 million underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.94%, primarily due to lower-than-expected production volumes.
PDC Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 79.46%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below: PDC Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise PDC Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PDC Energy, Inc. Quote Factors to Consider
Commodity prices have rebounded sharply, revisiting their multi-year highs following the vaccine progress and the ongoing macroeconomic recovery. As a reflection of this price boost, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter average sales price for oil and natural gas are pegged at $63-a-barrel and $1.97 per thousand cubic feet, respectively, indicating a surge from the year-ago levels of $6.22 and 76 cents. The significant year-over-year improvement in realizations has most likely impacted PDC Energy’s revenues and cash flows for the to-be-reported quarter.
On a slightly bearish note, the company is likely to have faced an uptick in expenses. Extreme weather events in February and March prompted PDC Energy to bring forward a frac holiday originally planned for the second quarter into the first. This resulted in the shifting of some capital from the March quarter to the June one. This might impact PDC Energy’s cash flows in the second quarter by pushing up costs. What Does Our Model Say?
The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that PDC Energy is likely to beat estimates in the second quarter. The combination of a positive
