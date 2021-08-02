AdvanSix and Hilton Grand Vacations highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release
Earnings season presents an opportunity to reset the board. A great report can completely shift the future trajectory of a company, leading to incredible profits for investors. Earnings trends have a tendency to remain intact for several quarters. Finding stocks with the strongest earnings trends heading into earnings season gives investors the best chance at profits. One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks with strong trends are going to be in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.
Today’s Bull of the Day is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). I’m talking about
AdvanSix. AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films.
In addition to the favorable Zacks Rank, AdvanSix also enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of B and Momentum of D to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is there have been recent earnings estimate revisions to the upside. Over the last thirty days, our current year Zacks Consensus Estimate has gone from $2.74 to $3.43 while next year’s number is up from $3.29 to $3.57.
This last quarter’s $1.53 EPS number was 41.67% better-than-expected. That was the latest in a long line of earnings beats dating back six consecutive quarters.
The resilience of COVID variants is beginning to put a damper on things. While vaccination rates vary from state to state and country to country, the threat of shutdowns looms. Already there has been a lot of chatter about mask mandates coming back. This uncertainty is putting the reopening trade at risk. Stocks which were the hardest hit, in industries like cruise lines and hotels, are coming under pressure yet again.
One of the stocks coming under pressure recently is today’s Bear of the Day,
Hilton Grand Vacations. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management.
Hilton Grand Vacations is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in the Hotels and Motels industry which ranks in the Bottom 23% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The company is coming off two consecutive quarterly earnings disappointments. Last quarter, the company reported 10 cents EPS versus expectations calling for 21 cents. That was a 52% disappointment for the stock. Recently, analysts have cut their expectations for the current year. The bearish moves have cut our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year down to $1.13.
The good news for the long-term bulls out there is that next year’s number is still strong. Next year’s Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for $3.06. That would represent growth of 170% over the current year. The current year number is also much better than last year. That $1.13 is up 147% year-over-year.
Investors looking for other stocks within the same industry have a couple of stocks to investigate further which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.
Civeo (CVEO) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Playa Hotels (PLYA) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Bull of the Day:
Earnings season presents an opportunity to reset the board. A great report can completely shift the future trajectory of a company, leading to incredible profits for investors. Earnings trends have a tendency to remain intact for several quarters. Finding stocks with the strongest earnings trends heading into earnings season gives investors the best chance at profits. One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks with strong trends are going to be in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.
Today’s Bull of the Day is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). I’m talking about AdvanSix. AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films.
In addition to the favorable Zacks Rank, AdvanSix also enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of B and Momentum of D to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is there have been recent earnings estimate revisions to the upside. Over the last thirty days, our current year Zacks Consensus Estimate has gone from $2.74 to $3.43 while next year’s number is up from $3.29 to $3.57.
This last quarter’s $1.53 EPS number was 41.67% better-than-expected. That was the latest in a long line of earnings beats dating back six consecutive quarters.
Bear of the Day:
The resilience of COVID variants is beginning to put a damper on things. While vaccination rates vary from state to state and country to country, the threat of shutdowns looms. Already there has been a lot of chatter about mask mandates coming back. This uncertainty is putting the reopening trade at risk. Stocks which were the hardest hit, in industries like cruise lines and hotels, are coming under pressure yet again.
One of the stocks coming under pressure recently is today’s Bear of the Day, Hilton Grand Vacations. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management.
Hilton Grand Vacations is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in the Hotels and Motels industry which ranks in the Bottom 23% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The company is coming off two consecutive quarterly earnings disappointments. Last quarter, the company reported 10 cents EPS versus expectations calling for 21 cents. That was a 52% disappointment for the stock. Recently, analysts have cut their expectations for the current year. The bearish moves have cut our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year down to $1.13.
The good news for the long-term bulls out there is that next year’s number is still strong. Next year’s Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for $3.06. That would represent growth of 170% over the current year. The current year number is also much better than last year. That $1.13 is up 147% year-over-year.
Investors looking for other stocks within the same industry have a couple of stocks to investigate further which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. Civeo (CVEO) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Playa Hotels (PLYA) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
