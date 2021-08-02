Back to top

Is SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. SilverBow Resources (SBOW - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SBOW and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

SilverBow Resources is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBOW's full-year earnings has moved 73.20% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SBOW has returned 273.26% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 20.60%. This means that SilverBow Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SBOW is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 69.21% so far this year, meaning that SBOW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on SBOW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


