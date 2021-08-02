We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
What's in Store for Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) in Q3 Earnings?
Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 5.
The company expects revenues of roughly $400 million (+/- $20 million) for the to-be-reported quarter. Adjusted earnings are expected to be roughly $1.35 per share (+/- 10%).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $1.36 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The company had reported earnings of 21 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for the top line is currently pegged at $400 million, implying 166% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Kulicke and Soffa’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in the remaining one, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.93%, on average.
The company’s third-quarter 2021 results are expected to have benefited from strong demand for its solutions in the semiconductor, automotive and LED end-markets.
Solid adoption of semiconductor offerings supporting high-density assembly and advanced LED solutions supporting emerging mini-LED capable displays are key catalysts.
Recovery in memory end-market, along with strong demand for Kulicke and Soffa’s advanced packaging solutions, is expected to have benefited top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, increased expenses due to ongoing global supply chain challenges are expected to have hurt gross margin in third quarter.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Kulicke and Soffa has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Avnet (AVT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.82% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +37.93% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Waters Corporation (WAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.