What's in Store for Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) in Q3 Earnings?

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 5.

The company expects revenues of roughly $400 million (+/- $20 million) for the to-be-reported quarter. Adjusted earnings are expected to be roughly $1.35 per share (+/- 10%).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $1.36 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The company had reported earnings of 21 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for the top line is currently pegged at $400 million, implying 166% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Kulicke and Soffa’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in the remaining one, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.93%, on average.

The company’s third-quarter 2021 results are expected to have benefited from strong demand for its solutions in the semiconductor, automotive and LED end-markets.

Solid adoption of semiconductor offerings supporting high-density assembly and advanced LED solutions supporting emerging mini-LED capable displays are key catalysts.

Recovery in memory end-market, along with strong demand for Kulicke and Soffa’s advanced packaging solutions, is expected to have benefited top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, increased expenses due to ongoing global supply chain challenges are expected to have hurt gross margin in third quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Kulicke and Soffa has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

