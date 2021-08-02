We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Boise Cascade's (BCC) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Improve
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 3.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50.4%. The same rose significantly from the year-ago reported figure of 63 cents per share.
The bottom line surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing six quarters.
Trends in Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boise Cascade’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.87 per share, implying an improvement of 472.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate has been revised 1.2% upward from $4.81 over the past 30 days.
Factors at Play
Boise Cascade’s earnings are expected to have increased in the second quarter on the back of robust demand in the housing, and repair and remodeling market. Higher proportion in the single-family homes and accelerated demand for new residential construction across the United States might have aided the company’s performance.
Prices for commodity lumber and panel products are rising, which might have supported the bottom-line performance. Plus, random lengths composite panel index’s pricing continues to increase owing to mild winter weather, better-than-expected demand and persistent industry-operating challenges. The company is also witnessing strong Plywood demand and pricing.
However, supply-chain disruptions and tight logistics availability are expected to weigh on the second-quarter results.
What the Zacks Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boise Cascade — which shares space with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) in the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry — this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Boise Cascade has an Earnings ESP of -7.60% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), currently.
