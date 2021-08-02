We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) closed at $37.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 17.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ANF as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 26, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ANF to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 195.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $865.1 million, up 23.88% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $3.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +552.05% and +19.39%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.1% higher within the past month. ANF is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ANF has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.57, so we one might conclude that ANF is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ANF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.