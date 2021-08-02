We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed at $278.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BRK.B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BRK.B to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.53%.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.23 per share and revenue of $284.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.46% and +15.73%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BRK.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, BRK.B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.18, so we one might conclude that BRK.B is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.