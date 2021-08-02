We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Harrow Health (HROW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Harrow Health (HROW - Free Report) closed at $8.97, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical and drug compounding company had lost 3.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.44%.
HROW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2021. In that report, analysts expect HROW to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 700%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.63 million, up 93.92% from the year-ago period.
HROW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $64.64 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +107.69% and +32.27%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HROW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HROW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HROW has a Forward P/E ratio of 892 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.54, so we one might conclude that HROW is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HROW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.