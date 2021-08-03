Canadian Natural (CNQ) to Report Q2 Results: What Awaits?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited ( CNQ Quick Quote CNQ - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on Aug 5. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 77 cents per share on revenues of $5.26 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent energy company’s results in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Canadian Natural Resources’ previous-quarter performance first. Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History
In the last-reported quarter, the Calgary, Alberta-based upstream operator beat the consensus mark on increased output from North America, lower costs and higher commodity price realizations. Canadian Natural had reported adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. Total revenues of $5.2 billion had also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.58%.
Canadian Natural Resources beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 134.24%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below: Factors to Consider
In the first quarter of 2021, the company’s realized natural gas price had surged 54.1% to C$3.42 per thousand cubic feet from the year-ago level of C$2.22. Moreover, realized oil and NGLs price had jumped 103.4% to C$52.68 per barrel from C$25.90 in the first quarter of 2020. The uptick is most likely to have continued in the second quarter, thanks to the sharp rebound in commodity prices that revisited their multi-year highs following the vaccine progress and the ongoing macroeconomic recovery. This price boost is likely to have buoyed the second-quarter revenues and cash flows of Canadian Natural Resources.
On a somewhat bearish note, the company is likely to have faced a decline in North American liquids production. Canadian Natural reported crude oil and NGL production of 211,206 barrels per day in the first quarter, down 7.6% from the prior-year quarter. The downside pressure is most likely to have continued in the second quarter due to natural field declines and last year’s deferred drilling activity. This might have impacted Canadian Natural Resources’ results in the June quarter. What Does Our Model Say?
The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Canadian Natural Resources is likely to beat estimates in the second quarter. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: Canadian Natural has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 77 cents per share each. Zacks Rank: Canadian Natural currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, the company’s 0.00% ESP makes surprise prediction difficult this earnings season. Stocks to Consider
While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Canadian Natural Resources, here are some firms from the
energy space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model: EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG Quick Quote EOG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.50% and a Zacks Rank #1. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. ( NOG Quick Quote NOG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.38% and is Zacks #2 Ranked. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 5. Nine Energy Service, Inc. ( NINE Quick Quote NINE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.16% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 5.
