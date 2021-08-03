Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CAE Inc. (CAE - Free Report) is a world leader in providing simulation and modeling technologies, and integrated training services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ - Free Report) is one of the world's leading manufacturers of offshore drilling and production equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT - Free Report) is a pet food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC - Free Report) is a specialty finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Published in

finance medical oil-energy