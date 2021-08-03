We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for Senseonics Holdings' (SENS) Q2 Earnings?
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%.
Q2 Estimates
Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3 million, suggesting significant improvement from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for bottom line stands at a loss of 2 cents.
Factors to Note
Senseonics Holdings’ second-quarter top line is likely to reflect the impact of higher sales outside the United States.
In the first quarter of 2021, the positive gross margin was a result of the company’s ability to fill resupply orders with existing written off inventory (due to better-than-expected existing patient reinsertion rates in comparison to the year-ago quarter amid the pandemic). Consequently, this momentum is likely to have continued in the second quarter.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Quote
During the first quarter of 2021, Senseonics Holdings collaborated with University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization (ACO), which became the first ACO to adopt Eversense for use in their Medicare population.
In the same time period, the company made advancements with respect to its commercial partnership with Ascensia Diabetes Care.
These positive developments are likely to have favored the Senseonics Holdings’ second-quarter performance.
What Our Quantitative Model Suggests
Per our proven model, a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.
Earnings ESP: Senseonics Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks Worth a Look
Here are some medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3.