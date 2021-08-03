Back to top

Image: Bigstock

What's in Store for Senseonics Holdings' (SENS) Q2 Earnings?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Q2 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3 million, suggesting significant improvement from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for bottom line stands at a loss of 2 cents.

Factors to Note

Senseonics Holdings’ second-quarter top line is likely to reflect the impact of higher sales outside the United States.

In the first quarter of 2021, the positive gross margin was a result of the company’s ability to fill resupply orders with existing written off inventory (due to better-than-expected existing patient reinsertion rates in comparison to the year-ago quarter amid the pandemic). Consequently, this momentum is likely to have continued in the second quarter.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Quote

During the first quarter of 2021, Senseonics Holdings collaborated with University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization (ACO), which became the first ACO to adopt Eversense for use in their Medicare population.

In the same time period, the company made advancements with respect to its commercial partnership with Ascensia Diabetes Care.

These positive developments are likely to have favored the Senseonics Holdings’ second-quarter performance.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.

Earnings ESP: Senseonics Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) - free report >>

DaVita Inc. (DVA) - free report >>

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) - free report >>

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings medical