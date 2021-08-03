We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Queued for Q1 Earnings: Things to Note
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH - Free Report) expects growth in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Aug 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $233.7 million, which indicates an improvement of 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line suggests no change from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 86 cents per share in the past 30 days. The provider of healthcare and household cleaning products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. price-eps-surprise | Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Quote
Things to Note
Prestige Consumer has been benefiting from strong e-commerce operations, as more consumers are shifting to the online mode of shopping. The company has been investing toward brand-building efforts. Prestige Consumer is gaining from solid market share brand positions and efficient marketing initiatives. Apart from these, the company’s stringent cost management endeavors have been yielding. We believe that such upsides are likely to have benefited its performance in first-quarter fiscal 2022.
That being said, Prestige Consumer has been seeing lower consumption for some categories amid the pandemic. During the last reported quarter, the company saw declines in the North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare segments.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Prestige Consumer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Prestige Consumer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
