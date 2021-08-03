We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Haverty Furniture Companies is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HVT's full-year earnings has moved 23.13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, HVT has gained about 31.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 3.73% on average. This means that Haverty Furniture Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, HVT belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.59% this year, meaning that HVT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HVT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.