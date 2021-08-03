We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ONE Gas' (OGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ONE Gas Inc. (OGS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 56 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 14.3%.
The bottom line also improved 16.7% from the year-ago earnings, primarily owing to new rates and residential customer growth.
Total Revenues
The company recorded revenues of $315.6 million for the second quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $289 million by 9.2%. The top line also improved 15.5% from the year-ago level.
Quarterly Highlights
Residential natural gas sales volume for the second quarter was 14.8 billion cubic feet (Bcf), down 5.1% year over year. Total volumes delivered were 73.3 Bcf, up 2.4% from the year-ago period due to improving commercial and industrial sales volume.
Total operating expenses for the reported quarter increased 2.8% from the year-ago figure to $170.8 million.
Operating income for the reported quarter increased 14.6% year over year to $51.1 million.
For second-quarter 2021, ONE Gas’ customer base rose 1.1% from the year-ago period, primarily due to additions to the residential customer group.
It incurred net interest expenses of nearly $15 million, down 5.4% from the prior-year figure.
Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $129.4 million for the reported quarter compared with $130.6 million in the year-ago period. The decrease was due to a difference in the timing of capital projects between the two periods.
Financial Highlights
As of Jun 30, 2021, ONE Gas had cash and cash equivalents of $209.1 million compared with $8 million at 2020-end.
Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $4,082.8 million as of Jun 30, 2021 compared with $1,582.2 million at 2020-end.
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities during first-half 2021 was ($1,577.3) million against $278.7 million in the first half of 2020.
Guidance
ONE Gas reaffirmed 2021 net income guided range of $198-$210 million and earnings per share expectation in the $3.68-$3.92 band. The midpoint of its EPS guidance is $3.80, in line with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 for the period. Capital expenditure is expected to be $540 million for 2021.
Zacks Rank
Currently, ONE Gas carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
