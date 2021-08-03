We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed at $145.83, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.16% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
ABNB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 12, 2021.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.05 per share and revenue of $5.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.8% and +62.61%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% higher. ABNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.