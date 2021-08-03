We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMMO, Inc. (POWW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AMMO, Inc. (POWW - Free Report) closed at $7.05, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
POWW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 185.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44.2 million, up 357.56% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $206.4 million, which would represent changes of +428.57% and +230.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for POWW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. POWW currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, POWW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.84, so we one might conclude that POWW is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.