PS Business Parks (PSB) Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates

PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.77, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72. The reported figure also increased 11.3% year on year. Results reflect better-than-expected top-line growth.

Rental income came in at $109.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107.6 million.The figure also increased 8.8% from the year-ago period.

During the second quarter, the company granted $0.1 million of rent deferral and $0.1 million of rent abatement. Moreover, as of Jun 30, 2021, the company collected $4.3 million of rent deferral repayment, denoting 99.2% of the amounts slated to be repaid through June 2021. The company also noted that as of Aug 2, it had collected 99.4% of billed revenues during the six-month period ended Jun 30, 2021. Further, as of the same date, the company had open rent relief requests from roughly 1% of its customers.

Quarter in Detail

During the second quarter, PS Business Parks executed leases on 1.9 million square feet compared with the prior-year quarter’s 1.8 million square feet. The weighted average cash rental rate growth on leases executed during the reported quarter was 3.1%, while average net effective rent growth was 10.6% for the same period.

Average lease term of the leases executed during the quarter was 3.3 years, with associated average transaction costs (tenant improvements and leasing commissions) of $2.77 per square foot. This compares to average lease term and transaction costs on leases executed of 3.2 years and $2.30 per square foot, respectively, in the prior-year period.

Same-park rental income increased 7.9% year over year to $101.5 million, while same-park NOI grew 9.4% to $73.2 million. Same-park revenue per occupied-square-foot climbed 7.1% year on year to $16.63. In addition, weighted average occupancy in the second quarter of 92.9% inched up 0.8% year on year.

During the quarter, the company sold a 198,000-square-foot office oriented flex business park in Chantilly, VA, for net proceeds of $32.6 million.

Liquidity

PS Business Parks exited second-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of nearly $116 million, up from the $69.1 million reported at the end of 2020.

Dividend Update

On Jul 27, the company’s board of directors announced a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share. This dividend will be paid on Sep 30, to shareholders of record as of Sep 15, 2021.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.


