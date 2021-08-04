We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Ruths Hospitality Group (RUTH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Ruths Hospitality Group (RUTH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Ruths Hospitality Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RUTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUTH's full-year earnings has moved 65.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, RUTH has moved about 10.27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 2.92% on average. This means that Ruths Hospitality Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, RUTH belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.69% so far this year, meaning that RUTH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track RUTH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.