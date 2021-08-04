Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( OXY Quick Quote OXY - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 32 cents per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a breakeven. The company incurred a loss of $1.76 per share in the prior-year quarter. Total Revenues
Occidental (OXY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 32 cents per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a breakeven. The company incurred a loss of $1.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Total Revenues
Occidental's total revenues were $6,010 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,847 million by 2.8%.
The top line also improved 101.9% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to strong contribution from all segments.
Segment Details
Oil and Gas revenues for the quarter were $4,505 million, up 120.8% year over year.
Chemical revenues for the quarter were $1,187 million, up 40.3% year over year.
Midstream & Marketing revenues for the quarter were $497 million, up 143.6% year over year.
Production & Sales
Occidental’s total production volume for the second quarter was 1,203 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d), which exceeded the upper end of the guided range of 1,140-1,170 Mboe/d. Strong production volumes were attributed to higher volumes from the Permian Resources region. Permian Resources production for the second quarter was 504 Mboe/d, which exceeded the guided range of 490-5000 Mboe/d.
For the quarter under review, total sales volume was 1,199 Mboe/d, down 13.5% from 1,386 Mboe/d recorded in the year-ago period. The decline was due to a drop in U.S. and International sales volumes.
Realized Prices
Second-quarter realized prices for crude oil improved 177.4% year over year to $64.18 per barrel on a worldwide basis. Worldwide realized natural gas liquids prices improved 221.7% from the prior-year quarter to $25.06 per barrel. Worldwide natural gas prices increased 112.7% from the year-ago quarter to $2.34 per thousand cubic feet. Despite a decline in year-over-year sales volume, the company benefited from worldwide improvement in commodity prices.
Highlights of the Release
Occidental’s total expenses for the reported quarter were $5,823 million, down 48.4% year over year.
Out of its planned divestiture of $10.2 billion, the company has already completed $9.2 billion and utilized a major portion of the proceeds to lower outstanding debts.
Interest expenses for the reported quarter were up 24.2% to $385 million from $310 million in the year-ago period.
Financial Position
As of Jun 30, 2021, Occidental had cash and cash equivalents of $4,569 million compared with $2,008 million on Dec 31, 2020.
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had a long-term debt (net of current portion) of $35,352 million compared with $35,745 million on Dec 31, 2020. The debt level decrease was due to effective management of debt since the acquisition of Anadarko.
For first- half of 2021, cash from operations was $4,224 million, up from $1,699 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow for the first half of 2021 was $3.6 billion.
For first-half 2021, Occidental’s total capital expenditure was $1,277 million compared with $1,675 million invested in the year-ago period.
Guidance
For third-quarter 2021, it expects production in the range of 1,130-1,160 Mboe/d and output from Permian Resources in the band of 484-494 Mboe/d. The company expects exploration expenses to be $55 million.
For 2021, Occidental expects production to be 1,150 Mboe/d and output from Permian Resources to be 483 Mboe/d. The company expects exploration expenses for 2021 to be $250 million.
It expects to invest $2.9 billion in 2021 to further strengthen the existing operations. A total of $2.53 billion was invested in 2020. A major portion of the planned capital expenditure will be directed toward strengthening its oil and gas operations.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Occidental carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
Devon Energy Corp. (DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents per share by 13.2%.
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 28%.
Continental Resources (CLR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 91 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents per share by 59.6%.