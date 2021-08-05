We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Best Mutual Funds to Buy From the Hartford Portfolio
Hartford Funds, a segment of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., had total assets worth $145.2 billion under management (as of Mar 31, 2021). The company claims to manage more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes. It was founded in 1810 and is a well-recognized insurer in the United States.
Hartford Funds focuses on meeting and even exceeding “traditional industry benchmarks” through “human-centric investing.” Management believes that human-centric investing can help create solutions, products and advisor tools to strengthen the company’s bottom line and improve its advisor-client relationships.
Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A (HHMAX - Free Report) aims to provide current income that is generally exempt from federal income taxes and long-term total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in municipal securities, and up to 35% of its net assets may be invested in non-investment grade municipal securities. HHMAX has three-year annualized returns of 4.7%.
Timothy D. Haney has been the fund manager of HHMAX since 2012.
Hartford Core Equity Fund Class A (HAIAX - Free Report) targets capital expansion. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of the company that fall under a broad range of market capitalizations. The fund manager tends to focus on large-capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those on the S&P 500 Index. HAIAX has three-year annualized returns of 18.8%.
HAIAX has an expense ratio of 0.73% compared with the category average of 0.84%.
The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A (HSNAX - Free Report) aims for total return in the long run along with growth of current income. The fund invests in debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which are expected to offer high returns. HSNAX invests primarily in non-investment grade debt securities including junk bonds and highly rated securities. HSNAX has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%.
As of the end of June 2021, HSNAX held 1,669 issues, with 5.78% of its assets invested in Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep21 Xcbt 20210930.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
