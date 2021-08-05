We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gol Linhas' (GOL) July Traffic Increases From June Levels
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL - Free Report) posted impressive traffic numbers for the month of July, as air-travel demand picks up on increased vaccination programs.
Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, moved up 53.4% month on month in July. Owing to increased travel demand, the company raised its capacity significantly. In the same time frame, capacity measured in available seat kilometers rallied 52.3%. Since traffic surge was more than capacity expansion, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) inched up 0.6 percentage points (p.p) from June levels to 84.5%.
Notably, traffic surged 173.3% year over year in July. In the same time frame, capacity expanded 152.4%. Since traffic surge was more than capacity expansion, load factor increased 6.4 p.p to 84.5% from year-ago period’s levels. Gol Linhas’ total monthly departures skyrocketed 133.9% and seats surged 145.6%.
Gol Linhas transported 1.9 million passengers in July (up 168% a year-over-year basis). The Latin America-based airline did not operate international flights during July.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) , Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Knight-Swift and Landstar carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 49.2%, respectively.