Pinnacle West's (PNW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) posts earnings of $1.91 per share for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 by 17.2%. Also, the bottom line improved 11.7% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.71 per share owing to improvement in sales amid the reopening of economy along with strong customer growth and warmer-than-normal temperatures in June.
Total Revenues
In the quarter under review, total revenues of $1 billion improved 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.9 billion by 11.1%.
Operational Highlights
In the second quarter, total operating expenses were $721.9 million, up 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Operating income improved 6.3% year over year to $278.4 million.
Interest expenses were $57.6 million, down 0.6% year over year.
The company recorded 2.3% year-over-year customer growth in second-quarter 2021.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $14.1 million as of Jun 30, 2021 compared with $60 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Total long-term debt was $6,315.9 million as of Jun 30, 2021, higher than $6,314.3 million at 2020 end.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2021 was $312.4 million compared with $369 million in the comparable period of 2020. For the reported quarter, capital expenditure of the company was $681.1 million compared with $677 million in the prior-year quarter.
Guidance
During the 2021-2023 forecast period, the utility expects retail customer growth in the 1.5-2.5% range. The utility plans to invest $4,500 million during the same time period.
It expects rate base to grow annually at nearly 6% in the long term.
Zacks Rank
Pinnacle West Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
