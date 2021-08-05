We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $41.88, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 1.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.
ZIM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.23 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +267.54% and +78.07%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZIM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZIM has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.28 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.06.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.