FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT - Free Report) closed at $110.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 28.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.
FLGT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2021. On that day, FLGT is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1411.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $194.61 million, up 1026.86% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.57 per share and revenue of $829.46 million, which would represent changes of +38.13% and +96.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FLGT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FLGT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, FLGT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.8.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
