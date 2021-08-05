We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Restoration Hardware (RH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Restoration Hardware (RH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $679.98, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 4.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.
RH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, RH is projected to report earnings of $6.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $972.26 million, up 37% from the year-ago period.
RH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.88 per share and revenue of $3.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.32% and +29.23%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.17% higher. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RH has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.55 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.26, so we one might conclude that RH is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that RH has a PEG ratio of 1.69 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.