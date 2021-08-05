We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Workhorse Group (WKHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Workhorse Group (WKHS - Free Report) closed at $10.58, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the truck and drone manufacturer had lost 16.79% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.
WKHS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2021. In that report, analysts expect WKHS to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.19 million, up 5670% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $68.72 million. These totals would mark changes of -324.29% and +4834.69%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WKHS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WKHS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.