Is Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Continental Resources (CLR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Continental Resources is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLR's full-year earnings has moved 74.73% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, CLR has gained about 113.86% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 20.45%. As we can see, Continental Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, CLR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 68.93% this year, meaning that CLR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to CLR as it looks to continue its solid performance.