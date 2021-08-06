We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CarMax (KMX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CarMax (KMX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CarMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMX's full-year earnings has moved 16.20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that KMX has returned about 43.98% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -3.10% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CarMax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, KMX is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34.87% this year, meaning that KMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on KMX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.