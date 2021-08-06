We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored (QFIN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is one of 243 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN's full-year earnings has moved 8.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, QFIN has gained about 76.68% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -15.94%. This shows that 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, QFIN belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 105 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.63% so far this year, meaning that QFIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
QFIN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.