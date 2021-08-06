We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
American Axle (AXL) Down 4% Since Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat
Despite delivering a comprehensive beat and raising its 2021 guidance, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s (AXL - Free Report) shares have declined 4% since the company reported quarterly results on Jul 30. The company reported adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share for second-quarter 2021 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. The bottom line also turned around from the year-ago loss of $1.79 a share incurred in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Higher-than-expected sales and EBITDA from the Metal Forming segment of the company led to this outperformance. The company generated quarterly revenues of $1,283.3 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,141 million. Revenues also skyrocketed 149% on a year-over-year basis.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote
Segmental Performance
For the June-end quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $935.4 million, up a whopping 148% year on year. The metric, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,013 million. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $151.3 million, falling short of the consensus mark of $158 million but reversing the year-ago loss of $25 million.
The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $440.1 million during the second quarter, jumping from the year-ago figure of $168.2 million. The reported figure also topped the consensus mark of $431 million. Also, the segment witnessed an adjusted EBITDA of $71.3 million, exceeding the consensus mark of $60 million and turning around from the prior-year loss of $27.1 million.
Financial Position
American Axle’s second-quarter 2021 SG&A expenses totaled $86.2 million, up from $73.8 million incurred in the prior-year period.
For the three-month period ended Jun 30, 2021, the company posted adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of $136.1 million against negative FCF of $161.8 million recorded in the year-earlier period. Capital spending for the quarter came in at $41.2 million, up from the year-ago period’s $35 million.
As of Jun 30, 2021, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $587.7 million compared with $557 million on Dec 31, 2020. The company had net long-term debt of $3,118.5 million as of Jun 30, 2021, down from $3,441.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
View
American Axle’s guidance for full-year 2021 revenues remains unchanged. Revenues are envisioned in the range of $5.3-$5.5 billion. Meanwhile, projections for adjusted EBITDA and FCF have been raised. The firm expects adjusted EBITDA and FCF in the band of $875-$925 million and $350-$425 million, up from the prior forecast of $850-$925 million and $300-$400 million, respectively.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
American Axle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector include Meritor (MTOR - Free Report) , LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) and Luminar Technologies (LAZR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present.