We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT - Free Report) is probably on their radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 42.2% from its 52-week low price of $171.02 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
VOT in Focus
This fund offers exposure to the growth segment of the mid-cap segment. It has key holdings in information technology, industrials, healthcare and consumer discretionary. The fund charges 7 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Mid Cap Growth ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The mid-cap space of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given the bouts of volatility. While stronger earnings are fueling growth in the stock market, rising COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant are making investors jittery. In such scenario, mid-cap ETFs offer the best of both worlds — growth and stability — when compared to small-cap and large-cap counterparts. Large companies are normally known for stability and the smaller ones for growth.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, VOT has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.