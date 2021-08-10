Air Products' (APD) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD Quick Quote APD - Free Report) logged earnings from continuing operations of $2.36 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jun 30, 2021), up 17% from $2.01 recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the reported quarter were $2.31, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39.
In the quarter under review, the industrial gases giant delivered revenues of $2,604.7 million, up around 26% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,562.8 million.
Pricing increased 2% along with 6% favorable currency and 6% higher energy pass-through. Volumes were higher as recovery from the pandemic, new plants and acquisitions more than offset reduced contributions from the Lu'An facility in China.
Segment Highlights
Revenues in the Industrial Gases - America segment were up 25% year over year to $1,063 million. The upside was driven by merchant pandemic recovery, higher pricing, higher energy cost pass-through, higher volumes, higher medical oxygen sales in South America and favorable currency.
Revenues in the Industrial Gases - Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) segment surged 45% year over year to $623 million. Higher volumes led by pandemic recovery and acquisitions as well as favorable currency drove results in the segment. The segment also witnessed higher pricing and energy pass-through.
Revenues in the Industrial Gases - Asia segment rose 15% year over year to $752 million. The upside can be attributed to favorable currency, higher volumes and higher pricing. Increased merchant volumes and new plants were partly offset by reduced contributions from Lu'An.
Financials
Air Products ended fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $4,291.6 million, up 9.4% year over year. Long-term debt was down 2.6% year over year to $6,892.2 million.
Outlook
Air Products expects adjusted EPS of $8.95-$9.05 for fiscal 2021 and $2.44-$2.54 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The company expects capital spending of roughly $2.5 billion for the fiscal, excluding the Jazan transaction.
Price Performance
The company’s shares have gained 3.4% in the past year compared with 31.4% rise of the
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are
Nucor Corporation ( NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) , Dow Inc. ( DOW Quick Quote DOW - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation ( CBT Quick Quote CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 455.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 126.3% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of around 403.01% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 38.4% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 137.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 36.8% in the past year. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2.
