Is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AMN Healthcare Services is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1046 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 7.12% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMN has moved about 56.19% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.22% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AMN Healthcare Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AMN belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 34.22% so far this year, so AMN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to AMN as it looks to continue its solid performance.


