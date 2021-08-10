We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 11.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 389.6%.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, Avnet projects revenues at $5.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.06 billion, suggesting a 21.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Additionally, it forecasts adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.01-$1.05. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 88 cents per share, calling for a whopping 528.6% year-on-year increase.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Avnet, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Avnet, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Avnet, Inc. Quote
Factors at Play
Avnet’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from high demand for its electronic components. Further, the Americas and EMEA regions are anticipated to have registered higher revenues, which typically generate high margins. This is likely to have boosted profitability in the quarter to be reported.
Moreover, Farnell was appointed as an authorized distributor for National Instruments in January this year, which is likely to have been a growth booster during the quarter under review.
Also, efficient cost-reduction programs are expected to have been a positive for margins during the fiscal fourth quarter.
However, headwinds related to the pandemic, including supply-chain challenges, might have prevailed through the fiscal fourth quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Avnet this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Avnet currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has an Earnings ESP of +17.71%.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post earnings beats in their upcoming releases:
CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.93% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AutoZone, Inc. (AZO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.54% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.
CACI International (CACI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.62% and holds a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.