Are Investors Undervaluing Harley-Davidson (HOG) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Harley-Davidson (HOG - Free Report) . HOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.95, which compares to its industry's average of 34.55. HOG's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.95 and as low as 11.16, with a median of 14.77, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that HOG has a P/B ratio of 2.76. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 7.08. Over the past year, HOG's P/B has been as high as 4.03 and as low as 2.13, with a median of 3.18.

Finally, we should also recognize that HOG has a P/CF ratio of 8.05. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 22.25. Over the past year, HOG's P/CF has been as high as 23.94 and as low as 8, with a median of 14.67.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Harley-Davidson's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HOG is an impressive value stock right now.


