We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Salesforce.com (CRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) closed at $249.32, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 2.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 25, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, down 36.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.23 billion, up 21.01% from the year-ago period.
CRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $25.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.76% and +22.01%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CRM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.07.
Also, we should mention that CRM has a PEG ratio of 3.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.