Zacks.com featured highlights include: Cross Country Healthcare, Greenbrier, AutoNation, Peabody Energy and Bloomin' Brands

The second-quarter earnings season, which is in its last leg, saw a large proportion of companies not only report better-than-expected earnings per share but also register year-over-year bottom-line growth. Although results were aided by easy year-over-year comparisons as second-quarter 2020 was hardest hit by the COVID crisis, the improvement in the overall scenario with economic activities gathering steam is certainly heartwarming.
Against this favorable background, investors would like to add outperformers to their portfolios as they strive to design a portfolio of stocks that will fetch them handsome returns. No one would after all like to see their hard-earned money invested in the stock market going down the drain, particularly in such uncertain times.
However, the task is easier said than done. This is because the investing world is fraught with uncertainties and stock prices are sensitive to recent developments. Additionally, the same group of stocks may not work under all circumstances.
For example, airline stocks may benefit from declining oil prices but may fall out of favor in the event of oil prices moving up. One of the well-accepted strategies to brave the market turbulence is to maintain a well-diversified (i.e. include stocks from different industries) portfolio.
What's the Way Forward?
Given this scenario, it is in the best interest of investors to seek guidance from "experts in the field". The concerned experts are brokers. The opinion of brokers acts as a valuable guide for investors while deciding their course of action (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock. Broker ratings are backed by sound logic. They have deeper insight into the happenings of a particular company as they directly communicate with management.
They undertake extensive research on the company's publicly available financial statements apart from attending conference calls. In a bid to deepen their understanding of a particular stock, they sometimes converse with customers to find out their likes/dislikes about the products and services offered by the company.
Making the Most of Broker Opinions
The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker actions, one can arrive at a winning basket of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendations and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the last four weeks.
Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is also included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company's top line, making the strategy effective.
